Owners of Joshua Home arrested, charged with trafficking boys in their care

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than a year after boys were removed from a nonprofit in Burnet County, the man and woman who ran it are facing trafficking charges.

A grand jury indicted Gary Wiggins, 49, and Meghann Wiggins, 34, on Trafficking of Persons charges. They are both accused of “knowingly” trafficking four underage boys and “through force, fraud or coercion” making them “engage in forced labor or services.” The two ran Joshua Home, which officials described as a place that “purports to be a residential home for troubled boys.”

According to the indictment, the trafficking allegedly occurred between May 17, 2018 and July 25, 2018.

In July 2018, Burnet County officials descended upon a 10-acre property in the 2500 block of Farm to Market Road 243 West near Bertram. Eight boys between the ages of 10 and 17 were removed after a multi-agency investigation into allegations of abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations and human trafficking. At the time, the Burnet County Sheriff said he was confident charges would be filed.

In May, KXAN followed up on the investigation and at the time, Gary Wiggins did not face any charges. At the time, Wiggins’ attorney, Eddie Shell, said none of the eight boys who were interviewed by CPS last year made any accusations that would warrant criminal charges.

In the past, authorities in Alabama and Missouri had looked into Wiggins and his nonprofits, but no charges had been filed.

The Joshua Home facility is not associated or affiliated with similarly-named His Joshua House in Llano County, which is a sober living home for adult men.

Both are listed as being in custody in the Burnet County jail with bond set at $100,000.