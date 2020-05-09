Over $4B paid in unemployment benefits — but what happens if you try to fax or mail documents to the TWC?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Madison Roehling wishes more people understood the process.

She was furloughed from Chuy’s in Round Rock March 17, but is still seeking three weeks in backdated unemployment payments.

She faxed additional information, outside of normal business hours so it could go through, to the Texas Workforce Commission May 1, but no update yet.

“I have no idea if it’s been recieved,” she said.

Roehling thinks more people need to be made aware of backdated pay when requesting unemployment payments.

KXAN has recieved a few emails from viewers with similar problems, especially when it comes to faxing or mailing information.

According to TWC guidance, those that are self-employed, independent contractors or gig workers usually do not have to submit any information to the TWC, unless that worker made $20,800 or more in net profit.

And in that case, those workers can use the online portal. Sending proof by fax or mail takes longer.

Madison Roehling, right, has worked at Chuy’s in Round Rock since June 2019 (KXAN)

“Due to the heavy volume of mail, processing the proof received by fax or mail will be delayed,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said Friday.

Overall, more than 2.3 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $4.3 billion has been paid out in benefits.

As for Roehling, her initial unemployment claim was approved, but the backdated payments linger.

“If they would update their system to allow people to request a check for any week within their filing date that has not yet been requested, it would quickly solve this problem,” she said.