KXAN (AUSTIN) — Public Utility Commission of Texas data shows it received more than 17,000 consumer complaints about electric providers in 2022.

Oncor, which services nearly 13 million customers across the state and is the largest Transmission and Delivery Utility in Texas, accumulated the most complaints to the regulatory agency from 2020 to 2022, according to agency data.

“Oncor is by far the largest TDU in the state,” an Oncor spokesperson said in a statement. “We have continuously prioritized reliability-related improvements and investments across our system, including automation and system hardening projects, particularly in planning for severe weather events.”

Texas-New Mexico Power Company, which provides electricity to more than 260,000 Texas homes, and Entergy Texas, which provides electricity to 499,000 customers, had the next highest volumes of complaints sent to the regulatory agency in all of 2022.

“The 2022 complaint increase appears driven by a very extensive meter deployment throughout our entire service territory that was hampered by both pandemic and supply chain constraints,” TNMP said in a statement to KXAN.

Entergy Texas said the number of complaints experienced in a given year varies based on numerous factors. In a statement, a spokesperson for the utility said its total complaints year to date is trending lower than in 2022.

This year a new PUCT rule will take effect reducing the number of days an electric service provider has to respond to customer complaints from 21 days to 15 days after being notified of a complaint. The rule will not take effect until September.

“Commissioners voted to shorten the complaint response timeline to expedite the resolution process for Texas consumers and bring greater consistency to the agency’s processes by making response deadlines uniform across water and electric complaints.” PUC Chief Press Officer Ellie Breed said.

“We expect companies to comply with all PUCT rules and respond to consumer complaints in a timely manner,” Breed said.

The complaints process for PUC requires complaints to be sent to the electric provider. After receiving the company’s response, a PUCT investigator makes an evaluation to determine if the company followed all laws in responding.