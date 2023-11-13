AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday Nov. 11, Austin Police Department SWAT team member, senior officer Jorge Pastore, was shot and killed while attempting to rescue civilians during a hostage situation in a South Austin home.

KXAN obtained records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement detailing Pastore’s training and experience since joining APD on Jan. 27, 2020.

In accordance with State law, TCOLE requires licensed peace officers complete a minimum of 40 hours of training every two years.

Within four years of completing the Austin Police Academy, Pastore logged more than 1,000 hours of training and was awarded Basic Instructor Proficiency and Firearms Instructor Proficiency certificates, TCOLE records show.

According to TCOLE records, Pastore’s training consisted of more than 400 hours combined of courses related to tactical and active shooter response, SWAT training and hostage and barricaded subject situations.

SWAT training: 176 hours

Tactical/Active Shooter: 152 hours

Hostage and Barricade: 82 hours

Pastore is the third APD officer to be shot and killed in the line of duty in 45 years.

“Right now we are just asking for help in paying for family expenses. Anyone willing to donate can do so through our nonprofit, Austin Cops for Charities. The website is www.austinc4c.com for donations,” Austin Police Association President Officer Michael Bullock said.