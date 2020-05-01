No decision yet on criminal complaint against Williamson County judge over stay-at-home order

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly three weeks after a Georgetown attorney filed a criminal complaint against the county judge, the complaint has not yet been investigated or assigned to a prosecutor.

The complaint was filed against Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell with the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office on April 13 by attorney Robert McCabe. The district attorney later forwarded the complaint to the county attorney’s office.

Gravell is accused of violating his own stay-at-home order when he attended a family member’s birthday party on April 7. That was the same day Gravell signed an extension of his own order making it a crime for anyone in Williamson County to do the same.

District Attorney Shawn Dick said he couldn’t handle the investigation or prosecution since he became a “witness” in the case following an April 7 phone call between Dick, Gravell and McCabe over a Twitter post showing Gravell dressed in a fire suit at the party.

The Buddy Falcon account posted the pictures of Judge Bill Gravell at 2:52 p.m. on April 7, 2020.

County Attorney Dee Hobbs received the complaint the week of April 20, according to Hobbs’ general counsel, Jason Nassour. Hobbs has not directly responded to calls from KXAN inquiring about the case. Instead his office referred us to Nassour for comment and updates.

Hobbs’ next steps would be to make a decision on whether to open an in-house investigation, assign the case to a special prosecutor or to send the case to the Texas Rangers for investigation, Nassour told KXAN.

“With the fun and excitement tipped off by LivePD,” Hobbs’ office hasn’t been able to finish what it needs to do on the complaint to decide whether to handle the complaint or to decide whether a conflict exists and a special prosecutor would be needed, Nassour said.

“We started running the traps on it to see what the smart move was already,” Nassour said in a phone call with KXAN this week. “It’s not just sitting on a shelf.”

In addition to the stay-at-home order violation, the complaint also accuses Gravell of potentially felony-level and misdemeanor crimes when the judge made the trip to the birthday party. McCabe accused Gravell of abuse of official capacity after Gravell went to the Williamson County Emergency Service District #5 in Jarrell and borrowed fire equipment to attend his grandson’s party.

The Jarrell fire chief Mark McAdams told KXAN Gravell called to ask to borrow the equipment for the birthday party and McAdams let the judge have the gear. In an interview with KXAN last month, McAdams said he regretted allowing Gravell to take the gear.

The complaint also accused Gravell of official oppression after McCabe found out Gravell was driven to the fire station and the birthday party by a Williamson County deputy.

“Gravell used his position as County Judge to subject the sheriff’s deputy driver to mistreatment, namely, by unnecessarily exposing that deputy to health risks during the COVID-19 emergency, by having that deputy drive him to the Jarrell Fire Department and onward to his grandson’s birthday party for a non-official purpose,” McCabe wrote in the complaint.

Bill Gravell, Shawn Dick and Robert McCabe were in a three-way call on April 7, just minutes after a Twitter post published showing Gravell at a birthday party during his stay-at-home order. (Twitter: Buddy Falcon)

Dick said his office would have typically handled prosecutions involving felony-level crime, but in the April 7 three-way call involving Dick, McCabe and Gravell, the judge is accused of admitting to the criminal conduct alleged in McCabe’s complaint.

Having heard that conversation, Dick said he would likely be called to testify as to what he heard in the call, which would ethically bar Dick from handling the investigation or prosecution.

“We may not have a conflict and still send it out,” Nassour told KXAN by phone. Nassour said his personal preference is to send the case to a special prosecutor who would likely be the most objective reviewer.

Hobbs’ office has contacted two different county district attorneys in Texas, according to Nassour, but has yet to receive a response from either. Nassour could not identify either of the counties when asked in the phone call, saying that was being handled by someone else in Hobbs’ office.

Nassour said Hobbs is looking at a district attorney who handles both criminal and misdemeanor crimes for any potential investigation and prosecution.

We’ll continue to follow the county’s decision on the Gravell case and report an update as soon as Hobbs’ office makes a decision.