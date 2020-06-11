New moms struggling with mental health during COVID-19

Black Mamas ATX is expanding mental health services for new moms navigating postpartum depression and anxiety especially during pandemic. (Pic Courtesy: Black Mamas ATX)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Maternal health groups worry about the mental health impacts of the pandemic among new moms, especially black moms.

Black Mamas ATX, which works to address black maternal health disparities, is seeing the concerns. The non-profit said one in three black women experience postpartum depression.

“We have had mothers report increased anxiety and depression that is in part exacerbated due to the isolation, and the lack of connection to support systems,” explained Nakeenya Wilson, Executive Director of Black Mamas ATX. “Especially for our new moms coming home from the hospital where you would potentially have family members or friends, helping to provide support during their critical postpartum period, everyone is isolated and so they don’t have that support.”

Adding to their stress has been the fear of exposure to COVID-19 if they have a hospital birth. Wilson said black women are already at greater risk for childbirth complications.

The non-profit is working with forty moms right now who are either pregnant or have already had their baby.

“If mom is stressed, if moms mental and emotional health is compromised, that actually can affect the health of the baby,” said Wilson. “Even once the baby is born – with older children if mom is experiencing depression and anxiety that has potential negative impacts on the health and well being of the children.”

One way the organization is helping is hosting virtual support groups where experts tackle mental health. Doulas are also checking in more with their new moms and looking for red flags that need to be addressed immediately.

Wilson said they recently received funding that will allow them to bring in a full time social worker who can provide mental health services at no cost to moms.

Tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m. one mom shares her story as she navigates maternal health during a pandemic and national unrest centered around racial disparities.