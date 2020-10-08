Travis County DA’s office: AG Paxton initiated meeting to hear Austin real estate mogul’s complaints

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton initiated a meeting to investigate complaints made by an Austin real estate mogul, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

It is that handling of a complaint that has AG Paxton’s top aides accusing him of bribery and abuse of office.

The District Attorney’s Office says Paxton personally approached DA representatives and asked them to hear the complaints made by Nate Paul and his attorney.

Paul is the aforementioned real estate mogul whose home and office were raided by federal authorities last August. He is also a Paxton donor.

The explanation by the DA Margaret Moore’s office is slightly different than the one offered by the AG. Paxton’s office says it received a referral from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office on June 10th, asking the AG to investigate allegations of misconduct by employees of the State Securities Board, FBI, DPS, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas and a federal magistrate.

It does not reference a meeting initiated by Paxton prior to that referral.

“The entities complained against included the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety, so the only appropriate agency left to whom we would typically make the referral was the Office of the Attorney General,” said a release from the DA’s office, on why the investigation would eventually be handled by the AG.

Paxton, who has denied any wrongdoing alleged by his top aides, hired outside counsel for the investigation into the federal and state agencies. A contract released by the AG’s office shows Paxton paid Houston prosecutor Brandon Cammack $300 an hour to investigate the allegations.

“Because employees from my office impeded the investigation, and because I knew Nate Paul, I ultimately decided to hire an outside independent prosecutor to make his own independent determination,” Paxton wrote in a statement issued earlier this week.

According to reports in the Houston Chronicle and Austin American-Statesman, Paxton’s aides felt compelled to report his actions after they discovered Cammack had issued subpoenas targeting “adversaries” of Paul.

Cammack declined to comment when reached by KXAN over the phone.

Paxton maintains the complaint filed against him by his top attorneys was done to impede the ongoing investigation.