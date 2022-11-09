BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A pre-trial hearing Tuesday settled a civil suit brought by the State of Texas against Billy Wall, the Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner, over his cattle.

The agreed motion and order requires Wall to voluntarily forfeit his ownership of the remaining 79 cattle that were seized by the Burnet County Sheriff’s office two months ago after it found they were malnourished and emaciated.

Additionally, the agreed order requires Wall pay $1,000 per day to Burnet County for the care and maintenance of the cattle until they are sold. Currently, Wall owes the county approximately $63,000.

According to court records, in early September a Burnet County Sheriff Deputy arrived at Wall’s property in response to an anonymous complaint about malnourished cattle.

Billy Wall, Burnet County Precinct 3 commissioner (Burnet County Photo)

When the deputy arrived at Wall’s property, he informed Wall about the complaint and explained that he saw cows that “need attention,” court records state.

According to court records, Wall agreed his cows were getting too skinny and explained the drought conditions were making it worse with no grass or hay production.

When the deputy asked Wall what his plan was moving forward, Wall stated he was going to hope for rain but may sell some if things didn’t improve, court records stated.

The deputy photographed the cattle he was able to see from public roadways and consulted with a professor at Texas A&M University’s Department of Animal Science to determine the cattle’s Body Condition Score, or BCS, according to records.

Court records show that the professor found all but one bull to have a BCS of one or two, meaning they were severely emaciated or very thin.

As a result, Wall’s cattle were seized due to neglect, court records state.

KXAN reached out to Sheriff Boyd to confirm whether criminal charges have been filed against Wall.

In response, Boyd stated, “They have not been filed yet. Will be filed soon.”