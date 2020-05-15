Nearly 7K asymptomatic Texas prisoners and staff tested for COVID-19 in first 3 days

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is waiting for results to start rolling in via email for the new widespread COVID-19 testing the agency launched Tuesday among asymptomatic inmates and staff.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, the TDCJ reported that during the first three days a total of 6,815 swab tests were conducted inside Texas prisons by inmates and staff members. That number breaks down to 5,470 offenders and 1,345 staff tested.

The tests, manufactured by California company Curative Inc., are self-administered cheek-swabs.

A TDCJ spokesperson said 12 trained strike teams have been deployed to prison units across the state to oversee the testing, starting with units that have the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The agency gathers a large numbers of test tubes at once, and ships them overnight to the Curative lab. The results, estimated to take 24-48 hours, come back electronically.

A TDCJ spokesperson said asymptomatic inmates who test positive will be placed together in a dorm.

“The ability to take those asymptomatic but positive offenders and further cohort them and put them into groups where we know this entire group is positive that can be nothing but good as far as the overall attack on COVID-19,” said Jeremy Desel, Communications Director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

For weeks, prison experts and family members of those incarcerated have been calling for mass testing as the virus has continued to spread in state prisons.

The state paid Curative $45 million for 300,000 tests, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, which are not just reserved for infected prisons. The TDCJ has picked up 80,000 tests so far. The rest are being stored in a TDEM warehouse.

Desel said it will likely take 110,000 tests to get the agency through the first wave of tests.

“I’m grateful that they are going to test,” said Lovinah Igbani, whose fiance is incarcerated at the Eastham Unit in Lovelady north of Hunstville. “That was one of the demands on our list of things that we wanted to change is that they test everyone — I’m hoping that they’re accurate.”

Curative CEO and founder Fred Turner told The Texas Tribine the swab tests have 10% rate of producing false negatives. Turner told dot.LA earlier this month all tests for the coronavirus and COVID-19 have false negative rates.

The TDCJ is continuing to test inmates and staff members showing symptoms as they have been doing since March, and medically isolating those who test positive. There are currently 40 units on lockdown because they have at least one positive case of COVID-19, which is impacting more than 37,000 inmates across the state.

As of Thursday night, a total of 1,798 Texas prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 and 697 staff members. A total of 30 inmates have died from COVID-19, and an additional 25 inmate deaths are pending autopsy. Seven TDCJ staff members have died from COVID-19.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is taking a broader look at how other states are responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 in prisons. She will update this story throughout the day, and have a full report on KXAN News at 10 p.m.