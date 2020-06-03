Nearly 6,600 Texas prisoners tested positive for COVID-19, 40 died

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — David Quintero is now the 40th inmate to die from COVID-19 while serving time in a state prison.

The 70-year-old had served 7 years of a 15-year sentence out of Bexar County. He died May 10 at the Jester III Unit near Houston, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

There have been 7 state prison employee deaths from COVID-19 in Texas.

The number of positive coronavirus cases among state prisoners and staff continues to rise as testing increases. As of Wednesday, close to 6,600 inmates had tested positive, and about 960 staff members.

The TDCJ launched a new coronavirus dashboard this week to better display current COVID-19 data, very similar to the tool cities and counties have been using.

Click here to view latest TDCJ COVID-19 case information.

Strike teams started testing entire units in May. So far, there have been about 66,500 inmates tested, and nearly 21,000 employees tested. Currently, nearly 5,000 inmates are in medical isolation and 58 of 106 units across the state have active cases.

While the state says the parole review process has not been delayed due to the virus, programs needed for parole-approved inmates to be released are being affected due to more than 40 units currently on lockdown because they have positive COVID-19 cases.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is working to update this story throughout the day, and will have a complete look at new COVID-19 developments in the state prison system tonight on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.