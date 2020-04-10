Nearly 50 deaths reported as a result of COVID-19 in Texas nursing homes and assisted living facilities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 13% of Texas nursing homes have at least one resident or staff member diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will not release the locations of facilities where the virus has been reported.

On March 31, KXAN Investigators asked for a list of facilities that had confirmed a positive virus test. A spokesperson for HHSC said information on cases at specific nursing homes was protected by state law.

Now, HHSC is reporting at least 47 deaths related to COVID-19 in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

KXAN asked HHSC for specific numbers of individuals in nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have been tested for the virus. A spokesperson said neither HHSC nor the Department of State Health Services have that data. HHSC has not confirmed, yet, if the agency tracks hospitalizations from the facilities.

HHSC did confirm 162 nursing homes, out of 1,222 total in the state, had reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. In addition, there have been cases discovered at 33 of the state’s 2,002 assisted living facilities.

The state will not publish the total number of coronavirus infections in specific facilities, or identify which facilities have reported cases.

“In compliance with patient, resident and employee personal health privacy laws, we cannot provide more detailed information,” a spokesperson for HHSC said.

KXAN has been following the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes for weeks, after receiving numerous emails from concerned family members and staff members at facilities with the virus. Seven Austin-area facilities have voluntarily confirmed cases of the disease at their facilities, and you can explore those facilities in the interactive map below.