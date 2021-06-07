Nearly 40 apply for Austin Police Chief job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The process for selecting Austin’s new police chief is ramping up.

Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano told the Public Safety Commission the application process was closing on Monday. So far, they have received 36 applications, but were still expecting a few more to come in before the process was officially closed.

He explained these applicants would be screened by the consulting group, overseeing the hiring process.

In early July, he expects six to 10 of these candidates to be presented to himself and the city’s Human Resources department. They will bring the top candidates to Austin for final interviews and to interact with the community in late July or early August.

Arellano wasn’t able to tell commissioners whether any of the applicants were internal or already employed by the city.

The Commission’s Vice Chair Nelly Paulina Ramirez told Arellano she hoped they would continue to consider candidates who were “adept at change.”

Arellano noted that people are still able to communicate their feedback or opinions about the position, even after the five public meetings held throughout May. Anyone can fill out the questionnaire through SpeakUp Austin: Your Next Chief of Police Recruitment Process or send an email to Community@AustinTexas.gov.

