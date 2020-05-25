Mysterious illness linked to COVID-19 in kids reported to Texas health officials

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued on May 14, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of State Health Services said they have been notified of a few suspected cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), but none of those cases have been confirmed.

When asked how many cases and where, Communications Specialist Lyndsey Rosales said, “… we only share information for confirmed cases.”

Four patients have been treated at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for what doctors believe is the inflammatory illness linked to COVID-19. The hospital said the children range in age from 6 to 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the condition is where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

“We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care,” explained the CDC in information included for parents.

The CDC said contact your doctor if your child is showing symptoms including:

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Feeling extra tired

On KXAN News at 6 p.m. Arezow Doost explains how the symptoms mimic that of Kawasaki Disease and the message from those parents during this pandemic.