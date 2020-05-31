Multiple people arrested for ‘participating in a riot’ Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) – At least nine people were arrested for “participating in a riot,” in connection with protests that morphed into clashes between protestors, counterprotesters and law enforcement outside the Austin Police Department headquarters downtown Saturday, according to court and charging documents.

Hundreds gathered downtown to protest the deaths of George Floyd, in Minnesota, and Michael Ramos, in Austin. Both men died while being arrested by police. Protesters spilled onto the I-35 frontage road and freeway at Eighth Street, shutting down traffic temporarily in the afternoon near APD headquarters.

Travis County arrest records show nine people were arrested for “participating in a riot,” a Class B misdemeanor. KXAN obtained six of those individuals’ arrest affidavits, which indicate the arrests were made outside APD headquarters and involved graffiti and throwing bottles of liquids at counterprotesters and police.

“During this protest it evolved into a riot. There were hundreds of people blocking the [service road], crosswalks and sidewalks with cars and pedestrians,” according to one arrest affidavit. “Rocks, glass bottles and water bottles were thrown at officers over multiple hours.”

One woman threw a glass bottle that shattered at officers’ feet, police said. Another man tossed an open container filled with an “unknown liquid” at counterprotesters, according to an affidavit. Police also said they arrested two women for spray painting graffiti.

Those charged with “participating in a riot” included the following, according to arrest affidavits:

Daniel Vennel, 22, was observed “throwing items at police.”

Trevon Foster, 28, was seen throwing an “open bottle containing an unknown liquid” at a counterprotester.

Jose Cuellar, 26, was seen “physically pushing officers preventing them from immediately” arresting a person.

Pershana Barnett-Franklin, 23, was observed throwing a glass bottle that shattered near officers’ feet, but nobody was injured.

Carolina Patricia Lanas, 25, was seen by police spray painting graffiti on the east wall of APD headquarters.

Paula Martinez, 24, was also seen by police spray painting graffiti on APD headquarters.

In addition to the riot charges, seven other individuals were arrested Saturday for obstructing a highway. Those arrest affidavits were not immediately available, and it is not clear if they were directly related to the traffic-stopping protests on I-35.

The protests Saturday carried into the night, when people began looting at least two stores on Sixth Street: Private Stock Premium Boutique and Lone Star Souvenir and Food Mart. It is not clear if any arrests have been made specifically related to those incidents.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday declared a state of disaster for the state, which allows him to boost law enforcement numbers by authorizing federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers.