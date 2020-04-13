Mom diagnosed with COVID-19 still waiting to be re-tested after release from hospital

Charlotte Hair rushed herself to the hospital in March after being diagnosed with COVID-19 (Courtesy of Charlotte Hair)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charlotte Hair, one of the first people diagnosed with COVID-19 in central Texas, says it’s good to be home.

Charlotte Hair and her boyfriend tested positive for COVID-19 in March after returning home from a conference in Las Vegas (Courtesy of Charlotte Hair)

“I was in the first 41 tested and confirmed cases in Austin-Travis County. I had symptoms, confirmed test, my boyfriend started symptoms three days after me,” writes Hair to KXAN News. “I started to get better and then at end of week two, got worse. Went to Seton…. admitted and was there seven long days. And had double pneumonia.”

Hair has been home now since April 2.

She continues to be fever-free and says her lungs are weak, so she gets tired easily. But she says she feels stronger every day.

She tells KXAN investigator Arezow Doost that she believes she picked up the virus on her way home from a conference in Las Vegas in March.

Austin Public Health sent Hair home with an order saying that she can discontinue self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 when:

At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms); and

At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Hair says she will remain in quarantine for 14 days just to be safe, and wonders why that’s not the requirement across the board. She also says it hasn’t been easy to get re-tested since she was released from the hospital.

“It’s important to note that recommendations for isolating differ from those isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 — and for those isolating after being exposed to COVID-19,” says Sam Haynes, Public Information Specialist with City of Austin.

Haynes pointed KXAN to the CDC which says “recommendations for discontinuing isolation in persons known to be infected with COVID-19 could, in some circumstances, appear to conflict with recommendations on when to discontinue quarantine for persons known to have been exposed to COVID-19. CDC recommends 14 days of quarantine after exposure based on the time it takes to develop illness if infected. Thus, it is possible that a person known to be infected could leave isolation earlier than a person who is quarantined because of the possibility they are infected.”

Hair says her daughter’s kept everyone updated on Facebook and just a few days ago shared a video thanking all the staff at Seton Medical Center for saving their mom.

“Thanks to hundreds… actually more likely at least a thousand… of prayers and thoughts from family, friends and complete strangers,” says Hair. “This is real and not to be taken lightly. There are so many brave people risking their health daily to protect ours. I will always be grateful for everyone that shared in my recovery.”