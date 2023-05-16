This report is an update to KXAN’s “Medical Debt Lawsuits” investigation. Our team will continue to follow the bills during Texas’ legislative session.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Legislation that will increase medical billing transparency – by requiring hospitals to provide an itemized receipt to patients before sending their bill to collections – achieved final passage by the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate’s approval of SB 490 by Sen. Bryan Hughes, (R-Mineola), caps the measure’s passage through both chambers. The bill now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.

Hughes’ legislation was amended to trim the types of health care providers that would have to send an itemized invoice. In its final form, the bill applies to health care facilities and hospitals but does not apply to doctors or federally qualified health centers.

Hughes said federally qualified health centers already have regulations that make billing information more readily accessible. He described the legislation as a “great bill that is going to help every Texan know what they’re being charged for.”

State Rep. Caroline Harris, R-Round, explaining the itemized medical bill legislation on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.(Courtesy: Melva Gomez, Rep. Harris’ Chief of Staff)

State Rep. Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock, authored a companion bill in the House. On May 10, she explained to lawmakers on the House floor that doctors were excluded from the requirement because patients typically have a much closer relationship with their physician than a hospital, which makes it easier to get questions answered and errors fixed. She said federally qualified health centers are excluded because “most of the time the federal government is covering those costs.”

“I’ve got my doctor on speed dial, so if I have concerns about any of the medical billing with him, I know I can contact him directly,” Harris said. “It’s a different story when it comes to hospitals and facilities.”

Hughes’ bill had four coauthors, five sponsors and a bipartisan list of more than 100 co-sponsors.

The legislation received pushback initially from the Texas Hospital Association over the potential cost of providing an itemized bill for every patient.

“It’s remarkable how much opposition there was to bill like this,” Hughes said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “The second session for this bill to go through.”

The bill follows a KXAN investigation into a Central Texas hospital that sued hundreds of patients over unpaid medical bills. Several of those patients told KXAN they received vague bills and were unable to get itemized receipts before being served with a lawsuit.