AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested on charges of indecency with a child after volunteering as a tutor with the district this semester, according to Austin Independent School District officials.

The district said Isaiah Xavier Smith was a college readiness tutor between September and October at Akins High School this semester. But was cut off from accessing the campus on Oct. 25 after a high school student told a school police officer they were sexually assaulted by Smith.

The child told their parents Smith sexually assaulted them during a tutoring session at the school, according to an arrest affidavit. The child also told police Smith previously offered to purchase shoes and underwear and to give them money.

KXAN has contacted Smith’s attorney Monday but has not yet heard back.

“We are doing everything we can to understand how this incident occurred to prevent situations like this in the future,” Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Angel Wilson said in a letter to parents.

KXAN asked the district what company Smith was working for when he was tutoring at Akins High School and if he tutored at any other campuses within the district. District officials have not yet responded with answers to those questions.

Smith was previously seen standing outside of the Austin Public Library and multiple schools with a long rifle. Photos provided to KXAN show Smith outside St. Francis School and Webb Middle School in recent weeks.

In Texas, a person is able to legally openly carry handguns, long guns, shotguns and rifles in public without a permit, said Emily Taylor, a criminal defense attorney with a firearms and self-defense practice.

“What controls both long guns and handguns is that you cannot carry in a manner calculated to alarm,” Taylor said. “Alarm, as according to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, is something that you have to evaluate on a reasonable person standard.”

If a person causes “alarm,” they could be arrested on disorderly conduct charges. The person then could be taken to a trial by jury, which would be responsible for determining whether the “alarm” was reasonable.

Sam Stark also contributed to this report.