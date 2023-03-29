AUSTIN (KXAN) — A years-long series of KXAN investigations into paper license plate fraud is helping drive change at the Texas Capitol, according to a state lawmaker who wants to do away with the paper tag system.

“The more we dove into it, and the more we saw stories, like what you do,” said State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth. “We realized what a major problem it is.”

In February 2020, an undercover sting operation at an Austin Walmart led law enforcement to a trove of paper tags. Investigators with the Travis County Constable’s Office Precinct 3 found more than 450 phony license plates saved on a cell phone. As KXAN previously revealed, it’s part of a booming $200 million black market with sales to all 50 states. The bogus tags turn vehicles into “ghost cars” making them virtually untraceable by law enforcement.

Rep. Craig Goldman holds an altered temporary tag showing a fake car dealership named after him. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

‘The only fix’

“The only fix, in our opinion, is to get rid of paper tags altogether,” Goldman said at his Capitol office.

Goldman filed two bills this session, including House Bill 718, which would eliminate paper tags in favor of only metal ones. The bill will get a hearing with the Texas House Transportation Committee Wednesday, March 29.

Goldman credits KXAN’s investigations for helping spark legislation by helping to make him aware of the “extent” of the problem. On his desk sits a stack of news articles, including several from KXAN’s “Risky Rides” series of investigations.

“It’s a major issue,” Goldman said.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles declined to comment on any legislation but touted its efforts over the past year to work with law enforcement to “prevent, detect, and investigate temporary tag fraud schemes on Texas roads.”

The TxDMV notes car dealers suspected of fraud are now immediately cut off from its eTAG system and reported for criminal investigation.

KXAN articles printed out on Rep. Craig Goldman’s desk, next to a temporary tag altered to show a fake car dealership named after him. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

“The department is not currently aware of any actions, processes, or interventions that would guarantee elimination of all possible future fraud,” TxDMV spokesperson Wendy Cook said. “While criminals will continue to seek ways to circumvent the law, Texas has addressed the outstanding administrative concerns with the temporary tag process and will continue to prioritize the further reduction of fraud as additional solutions are identified.”

A new concern for law enforcement is the ease in which Texas’ new security-enhanced tags can be altered. Central Texas Deputy David Kohler said computer software is being used to alter dates and manipulate watermarks and QR codes.

A temporary tag that had its expiration date, QR code and watermark manipulated with computer software (Courtesy David Kohler) and a news release sent by TxDMV showing the new security-enhanced paper tag (Courtesy TxDMV).

‘A tagdemic’

Kohler, and others, testified at a different hearing this month for House Bill 914, filed by State Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant. His bill would make clear paper tags are “government records” when it comes to tampering. Law enforcement said the clarification would make this type of fraud easier to prosecute.

At that hearing, Kolher held up an altered paper tag that was manipulated in several ways with computer software, including changing the expiration date to a made-up date of “Dec. 45, 2056.”

“I’ve been working on this for the last five years,” Sgt. Jose Escribano with Travis County Constable Office Precinct 3 said. “We’re still not finished with this. There’s still more work to be done.”

Escribano described the current situation as a “tagdemic.”

Back at Goldman’s office, he holds up an altered temporary tag sent to him by law enforcement for a car that doesn’t exist sold by “Craig Goldman Auto.”

“No, I do not own an auto dealership,” Goldman said. “But other than that, everything on here is real, including the QR code.”

The Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association, a nonprofit that lobbies lawmakers on behalf of Texas car dealers, ignored multiple requests for comment.

“We’re going to make it well known the problem that Texas plates are in this state,” Goldman said. “And how we need to get rid of them.”