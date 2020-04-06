Loan information was ‘potentially exposed,’ Small Business Administration says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Small Business Administration now says a limited number of Economic Injury Disaster Loan applicants may have had their personal information exposed.

KXAN first inquired about the issue last month after a viewer tip. An SBA spokeswoman then told KXAN that was the first instance she’d heard of it.

Here’s the agency’s full statement:

“Personal identifiable information of a limited number of Economic Injury Disaster Loan applicants was potentially exposed to other applicants on SBA’s loan application site. We immediately disabled the impacted portion of the website, addressed the issue, and relaunched the application portal. SBA continues to process applications submitted via email, paper, and online.” SBA statement

An SBA spokesperson tells KXAN that the agency is reaching out to those potentially affected and offering them one year of free credit monitoring.