List of priests accused of child sex abuse in Austin Diocese

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin released a list of priests “credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor” over the past 68 years. The list does not indicate those priests have been charged or convicted of a crime. However, the church hoped to be transparent about the issue plaguing not only churches in Texas, but the nation and world. It also wants to encourage accusers to report what happened to law enforcement.
READ: Full list of priests accused of abuse, with details, from the Austin Diocese
Below is a list from the Austin Diocese of the names of priests accused of abuse:
- Aguilar, Ricardo: He was ordained in 1995 and removed from the ministry in 2011. He was laicized in 2017.
- Clogan, Paul M.: He was ordained in 1999 and died in 2012.
- Delaney, Daniel Joseph: He was ordained in 1973 and died in 2008.
- Drinan, Daniel Michael: He was ordained in 1977, removed from the ministry in 2002, expelled in 2006 and laicized in 2014.
- Eggerling, Milton: He was ordained in 1954 and died in 2008.
- Faust, Claude: He was ordained in 1939 and died in 1973.
- Gallagher, James: He was ordained as a Deacon in 1984 and died in 2005.
- Garcia, Jim Castro (a/k/a Santiago): He was ordained in 2017 in the Archdiocese of Kingston, Jamaica, after he was dismissed from seminary in Austin in 2011.
- Greenwell, James H.: He was ordained in 1954 and died in 2012.
- Hand, Jr., Chester Culver: He was ordained in 1986 and died in 2002.
- Kinder, Conrad: He was ordained in 1921 and died in 1978
- Krol, Michael Francis: He was ordained in 1945 and died in 1996.
- Muller, Gerald: He took his vows in 1946 and was removed from the ministry and restricted in 2017.
- Nowery, C. Richard: He was ordained in 1968 and died in 2018.
- O’Connor, James R.: He was ordained in 1969, removed from the ministry in 2004 and laicized in 2018.
- Ozuna, Rafael Rendon: He was ordained as a Deacon in 2007, removed from the station in 2010 and laicized in 2013.
- Reyes, Longinus Juventius (a/k/a Lonnie): He was ordained in 1969 and was removed from the ministry and retired in 1969.
- Robles, Victor G.: He was ordained in 1986, removed from the ministry in 2002 and retired in 2009.
- Tijerina, Alberto Matta: He was ordained in 1980 and removed from the ministry in 1993.
- Waiches, Vincent: He was ordained in 1946 and died in 1995.
- Willemsen, Adrianus Johannes (a/k/a Andy, Andrew, Andre): He was ordained in 1954 and died in 2012.
- Wozniak, Louis J.: He was ordained in 1951, retired in 1999 and removed from the ministry in 2015.