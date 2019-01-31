List of priests accused of child sex abuse in Austin Diocese

FILE – This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window inside a Catholic Church in New Orleans. As U.S. Catholic bishops gather for an important national assembly, the clergy sex abuse crisis dominates their agenda. But it’s only one of several daunting challenges facing the nation’s […]

The Diocese of Austin listed 22 men credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Each red dot indicates a location in the diocese where one or more of those men was present or worked in some capacity.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Austin released a list of priests “credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor” over the past 68 years. The list does not indicate those priests have been charged or convicted of a crime. However, the church hoped to be transparent about the issue plaguing not only churches in Texas, but the nation and world. It also wants to encourage accusers to report what happened to law enforcement.

READ: Full list of priests accused of abuse, with details, from the Austin Diocese

Below is a list from the Austin Diocese of the names of priests accused of abuse: