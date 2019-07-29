Liberty Hill: TCEQ was wrong about high radium levels in drinking water

Liberty Hill, TEXAS (KXAN) — The city of Liberty Hill announced late Monday afternoon the radium levels in the drinking were never too high. This comes after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality sent a violation notice to the city after quarter one testing, indicating there was an unhealthy amount of radium associated with one of its oldest wells.

Patti Hixon with Buie & Co. Public Relations told KXAN, “The City of Liberty Hill heard from TCEQ today that they were mistaken in their calculations. Liberty Hill’s radium levels were within the permitted parameters and therefore not in violation at any point this year.”

Hixon said the city is requesting an official notice from TCEQ regarding its error, and will provide it to water customers as soon as possible. She added the notification could take several days.

“Well, this would be good news,” said Jen Zandt, a Liberty Hill water customer.

She was highly concerned for her family after receiving a letter in the mail last Thursday from the city notifying them about the risk of cancer that comes with drinking water containing high levels of radium. Zandt recently lost her father-in-law to cancer, and said her mother-in-law is currently fighting brain, lung and bone cancer.

KXAN reached out to TCEQ just before 5 p.m. Monday. Media Relations Specialist Brian McGovern said he is trying to gather information on the issue, and will provide details as soon as possible.