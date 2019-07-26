Liberty Hill drinking water back to normal radium levels but residents want answers

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Drinking water in Liberty Hill is back to normal after the city sent out letters informing residents the water posed a health concern for radium contamination.

According to the City of Liberty Hill, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that drinking water supplied to customers from January to March exceeded the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for combined radium (-226 and -228) — a level that is determined to be a health concern.

While a spokesperson for the City of Liberty Hill has said that radium levels are now back to normal, locals — many who were concerned about possible cancer risks — want to know why it took the city so long to tell them.

