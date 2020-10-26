Lawsuit alleges Williamson County deputies ‘killed’ Javier Ambler

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly one month to the day a Williamson County grand jury indicted Sheriff Robert Chody related to the missing “Live PD” video from Javier Ambler’s death, Ambler’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county.

KXAN has reached out to Williamson County for comment and will update this story when it responds.

Ambler’s attorneys accuse in the lawsuit that “Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies JJ Johnson and Zachary Camden killed Javier Ambler, II as he begged ‘I can’t breathe,'” during a March 28, 2019 arrest. Johnson and Camden chased Ambler for more than 20 minutes before the chase ended inside Austin city limits.

The chase started after Johnson said Ambler failed to dim his headlights, according to the lawsuit.

Johnson and Camden decided to chase Ambler over a “trivial” traffic offense to “produce an ‘entertaining’ program” for “Live PD” cameras, attorneys for Ambler’s estate wrote in the lawsuit filed Oct. 26 in the federal courthouse in Austin.

Body camera video later released by the Austin Police Department showed Ambler trying to get onto the ground and the two Williamson County deputies on top of him. The video also shows two “Live PD” camera operators recording within feet of the arrest.

“Johnson fired the TASER at Ambler despite the fact that he was compliant, not posing a threat, and not attempting to escape the officers on foot. Camden also drew his TASER, and used its ‘drive stun’ mode to shock Ambler in the back despite the fact that Ambler was compliant, not posing a threat, and not attempting to escape the officers,” the lawsuit stated.

The body camera video showed Ambler tell the deputies he couldn’t breathe multiple times as the deputies continued to yell orders at Ambler to give deputies his hands. The video also showed a deputy with his knee in Ambler’s back as Ambler lay face-down on the side of the road.

“At this point, Ambler’s body is completely limp,” the lawsuit stated. Ambler died at the hospital around an hour after the arrest.

The lawsuit also alleged Chody “encouraged” the use of force “when it was unnecessary” and would reward deputies with gift cards for using force against people they arrested. Those deputies would also contend for the “WilCo Bada–” title, according to the lawsuit.

The “WilCo Bada–” award also provided deputies a chance to appear on “Live PD,” the suit claims.

In 2017, soon after Chody took office, the lawsuit claims the sheriff changed the WCSO training standards “without permission” of the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. TCOLE provides accreditation for local law enforcement training academies across Texas.

The lawsuit claims Chody approved the reduction in the amount of training a deputy would receive before working independently in Williamson County. In Texas, deputies receive “five to seven months” of training before working independently, but Chody changed that to three months, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit names Williamson County as the lone defendant. Sheriff Chody and deputies Johnson and Camden are named throughout the lawsuit. Chody has not responded to an interview request from KXAN.

Austin attorneys Ken Ervin and Doug O’Connell responded to a KXAN message sent to Johnson and Camden Monday morning. O’Connell wrote that his firm represents the deputies didn’t

“anticipate” making statements for this report.