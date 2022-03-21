AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers are taking a closer look at safety for children in the state’s care, as more details emerge about an ongoing exploitation investigation into a Bastrop facility meant to help sex trafficking survivors.

Storm clouds loomed over the Capitol building Monday morning, as lawmakers and state leaders filed into the hearing room where the House Human Services committee meets.

Just last week, a special-called Senate committee gathered across the building and spent hours grilling officials with the Department of Family and Protective Services and Health and Human Services about the Bastrop allegations and the foster care system, generally.

According to the agenda posted to the Texas House of Representatives website, the committee will consider:

Department of Family and Protective Services, Department of Public Safety, and Health and Human Services Commission actions related to security and safety of Texas youth in state-licensed facilities

Efficacy of investigative and regulatory processes

If further action can be taken to ensure child safety

Committee Chairman Representative James Frank (R-Wichita Falls) said the committee will get updates on the ongoing federal lawsuit over the state’s foster care system and will also take a look at how new legislation — passed by the 87th Legislature — regarding the child welfare system has been implemented.

Rep. Frank said the committee will first hear from the Legislative Budget Board about previous funding and appropriations to various state agencies regarding the foster care system.

Next, the Department of Public Safety and leadership from the Refuge will testify about the allegations and ongoing investigation into exploitation at the facility.

Finally, leaders with DFPS and HHSC will testify.

KXAN’s Avery Travis is following this hearing and will update this article as more details become available.