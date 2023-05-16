(KXAN) — KXAN earned three regional Edward R. Murrow awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Monday.
Considered among the most prestigious awards in journalism, the Murrows have been awarded to news organizations since 1971, according to RTDNA.
KXAN earned awards in the Digital, Excellence in Innovation and Investigative Reporting categories for television-large markets. This marks the second year in a row the regional honor has been given to KXAN for both innovation and investigative reporting and the eighth consecutive year for its investigative work in the digital/multimedia category.
The winners advance to the National Murrow Awards competition. Those winners will be announced in August.
KXAN’s winning projects
KXAN won the Digital category for a collection of investigative projects.
- Medical Debt Lawsuits: An anonymous tip led KXAN investigators to discover hundreds of medical debt lawsuits piling up in one Central Texas court filed on behalf of one local hospital. This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why Texas leaders are taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.
- The Stop Mass Shootings project: This project’s goal is to provide context and explore solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting.
- The Exit: After a record number of teacher resignations in Texas, this investigation explored why teachers left and the impact it had on students.
- Held Up: A KXAN investigation found high turnover, vacancies and a “toxic” environment at the Texas Attorney General’s Office are slowing the release of millions of dollars owed to victims of violent crimes across Texas.
- Still Practicing: Our team searched thousands of disciplinary records from more than a dozen states, showing some physicians coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind – a discovery prompting the Texas Medical Board and lawmakers to promise change.
KXAN’s Medical Debt Lawsuits investigation earned additonal regional Murrow awards for Excellence in Innovation and Investigative Reporting.