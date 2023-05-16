(KXAN) — KXAN earned three regional Edward R. Murrow awards, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Monday.

Considered among the most prestigious awards in journalism, the Murrows have been awarded to news organizations since 1971, according to RTDNA.

KXAN earned awards in the Digital, Excellence in Innovation and Investigative Reporting categories for television-large markets. This marks the second year in a row the regional honor has been given to KXAN for both innovation and investigative reporting and the eighth consecutive year for its investigative work in the digital/multimedia category.

The winners advance to the National Murrow Awards competition. Those winners will be announced in August.

KXAN’s winning projects

KXAN won the Digital category for a collection of investigative projects.

KXAN’s Medical Debt Lawsuits investigation earned additonal regional Murrow awards for Excellence in Innovation and Investigative Reporting.