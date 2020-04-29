KXAN viewers inquire about TWC tech troubles amid COVID-19

One viewer sent us this screenshot, concerned about an external TWC page.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN continues to address your concerns relating to filing for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission.

One tipster, who sent in a screenshot, claimed a “weird site” with a virtual waiting room comes up after inputting log-in information.

“It’s a little weird for this to happen today, and the form is collecting socials and other identifying information,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people are putting their information in and if the site has been somehow hacked.”

Another tipster expressed concern over not being able to access unemployment benefits on her iPhone.

“It says no web browser is allowed,” she said. “That’s a lot of people relying on their phones to get paid.”

We’re waiting to hear back from the agency’s IT department and will update when we get a response.