KXAN launches ‘Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates’ newsletter. Sign up here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN added a new newsletter to its offerings, launching “Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates.”
Those who sign up will be the first to know about KXAN’s special reports from its award-winning investigative team. KXAN Investigates is a team of journalists who tackle stories that hold your leaders accountable and make your communities safer.
Click here to sign up for “Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates.”
Sign up for other KXAN newsletters
KXAN has a number of other newsletters you can sign up to receive.
- Breaking News: Alerts about major news in Central Texas
- Severe Weather Alerts: KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team keeps you updated as severe weather heads into Central Texas
- KXAN Live Stream Alerts: Watch breaking news, in-depth coverage and investigative stories live on KXAN.com
- Daily News: Stay informed with the top in-depth, investigative stories in Central Texas
- Daily Weather Forecast: KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team delivers your forecast for Central Texas each day
- Daily More Than The Score Sports: KXAN Sports coverage including the Texas Longhorns, Austin FC, Central Texas High School Football, Olympics and other major Texas events