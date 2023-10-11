AUSTIN (KXAN) – Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, attempted to escape the custody of Travis County corrections officers on Wednesday morning, sources first confirmed for KXAN.

Armstrong ran from officers while leaving a medical office building, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. After about 10 minutes, officers caught up to her and restrained her.

The spokesperson said officers did not lose sight of Armstrong during the pursuit.

Armstrong’s trial was set to begin October 30 in Austin, where she faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to police, Wilson was shot and killed at a home in east Austin in May 2022.

Police questioned Armstrong at the time but did not arrest her. When a warrant was issued for her arrest days later, it was discovered Armstrong had fled the country.

After more than a month on the run, in June 2022, Armstrong was re-apprehended at a Costa Rica hotel and brought back to Texas. She now faces additional, federal charges from this incident for misusing a passport, according to court records.

The sheriff’s spokesperson could not disclose any particular, additional security measures being used during the Wednesday transport.

The spokesperson said Austin Police assisted and the sheriff’s office transportation unit was on the way at the time of the attempted escape, but she confirmed that the officers who were with Armstrong when she ran were the ones who apprehended her.

According to the spokesperson, it is “not uncommon” for their agency to transport an inmate to a doctor’s office or hospital, when they require specialized medical treatment that is not available in their clinic.

This is a developing story, and KXAN will update when more details become available.