Is it safe to go to the dentist during COVID-19 outbreak?

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Forest Family Dentistry in Round Rock is among a growing number closing offices.

Dr. Robin Bethell says five of their offices including in Austin will be impacted.

He made the call after the American Dental Association recommendations to postpone elective procedures for the next three weeks.

“Concentrating on emergency dental care will allow us to care for our emergency patients and alleviate the burden that dental emergencies would place on hospital emergency departments,” says Bethell. “It’s the right thing to do, and we really want to take care of our team members, families first, our community and we want to be here when this all gets better.”

The Texas State Board of Dental Examiners tells KXAN News there are no mandates from the state, so it’s up to each dentist whether to stay open or close.

The agency says on its website that they are working closely with the Office of the Governor, the Department of State Health Services and additional state agencies to ensure Texans have the information and guidance they need to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Boyd Bush, Executive Director of TSBDE, tells KXAN investigative reporter Arezow Doost that precautions that are recommended are already taking place: including using gloves, wearing masks and disinfecting.

KXAN started asking questions after a tip from an employee worried to go to work at her dental office. She says without a mandate dental workers are put at risk.

The City of Austin explains that dental offices are exempt from closing because they provide medical care.

“For any exempt facilities, the Mayor of the City of Austin and the Austin-Travis County Health Authority strongly encourage compliance with increased health and safety measures, including social distancing, providing hand sanitizer and tissues, and increasing cleaning of commonly and frequently touched surfaces,” explains a City of Austin spokesperson.

While some dental practices are closing, others are taking extra precautions.

“We are currently asking all patients who have symptoms — or are in high risk categories — to reschedule their appointments,” wrote Barton Oaks Dental Group to patients. “For everyone else, we will not only be asking for patients to self-screen, but we will be taking every employee’s and patient’s temperature and monitoring all health-related symptoms throughout the day.”