Hurricane Laura price gouging complaints already rolling into AG’s office

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Price gouging complaints related to Hurricane Laura are already rolling into the Texas Office of Attorney General, which confirmed it received five complaints by noon Wednesday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office has the authority to investigate and prosecute price gouging during a declared disaster, which occurs when a business exorbitantly increases prices to profit on necessities, such as “fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools, or another necessity,” according to the AG’s office.

It is not clear what the five complaints were regarding. KXAN has filed a request for copies of them.

Related Content Over 5,000 price gouging complaints processed since Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott first issued a disaster declaration related to Hurricane Laura on Aug. 23. The storm has since strengthened to a Category 4 storm with wind speeds of 140 mph. It is expected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning. The National Hurricane Center anticipates an “unsurvivable storm surge” that could travel up to 30 miles inland and catastrophic storm winds near the hurricane’s eye.

Price gouging during Hurricane Harvey

The AG’s office ultimately received over 5,000 complaints of price gouging following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

KXAN uncovered price gouging at a Best Western Plus hotel in Robstown, near Corpus Christi. That investigation resulted in the hotel losing its license and affiliation with Best Western, and 40 customers received refunds. Best Western apologized for the incident and said it was offended by the Robstown franchise’s conduct.

The AG’s office announced in 2018 it had reached settlements totaling over $167,000 against gas stations that gouged prices, charging more than $3.99 per gallon and up to $8.99, during Hurricane Harvey.

“If a disaster has been declared by the Governor of Texas or the President, and businesses raise the price of their products to exorbitant or excessive rates to take advantage of the disaster declaration, then it is quite likely that price gouging is taking place, and you should file a complaint with our office concerning the incident,” according to the AG.

A spokesperson for Paxton’s office said, “consumers who encounter unfair pricing or business practices are always welcome to file a complaint with our office either online or over the phone. Complaints can be filed online here: http://txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm, or through email at consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov, and our consumer protection hotline is 800-621-0508.”