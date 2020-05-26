How is coronavirus affecting Texas prisoners who are up for parole?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Over the Memorial Day weekend, frustrated families of Texas prisoners gathered outside Governor Greg Abbott’s mansion with megaphones and signs calling on him to reduce the prison population during the COVID-19 pandemic — by releasing prisoners who are up for parole.

The move comes at a time when more than 2,500 prisoners and nearly 800 employees across the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last couple of weeks, the state launched widespread testing of staff and inmates who were not showing signs and symptoms of the coronavirus to get a better handle on the outbreak in Texas prisons that has killed at least 36 offenders and seven employees.

The Texas Criminal Justice Coalition, a non-profit that has always advocated for lowering the prison population, has called on the governor and the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole to expedite the release of 10,000 Texas prisoners it says have already been approved for parole, but have not yet completed the requirements for release. According to TCJC, some of the programs required for re-entry are on hold, therefore, some inmates are unable to be released.

KXAN reached out to the board to request an interview and sent a list of questions to better understand what’s happening with inmates who have been approved for parole. BPP Public Information Officer Raymond Estrada wrote in an email, “At this time the Board respectfully declines your request.”

As of May 12, the Board of Pardons and Parole said on its website COVID-19 has not stopped the parole review process and the board continues to render discretionary decisions in accordance with the law.

For the last month and a half, the board said it has been reviewing files and conducting interviews with family members, attorneys and victims primarily via teleconference or videoconference.

A press release on the board website reads in part, “Additionally, the Board is continuing to utilize Rehabilitation Programs that are completed within the prison facilities prior to release on many parole approvals.”

On March 27, the board said:

“There have been no changes to the manner in which the Board of Pardons and Paroles (Board) renders parole decisions. When rendering parole decisions the Board considers the totality of information available, including but not limited to: Current Offense(s), Criminal History, Age, Past Periods of Supervision, Drug/Alcohol Use/Abuse, Support Information, Victim Information, Institutional Adjustment and Program Participation. The statute sets initial parole eligibility, not the Board. Additionally, if parole is denied the set-off before the next review is also in accordance with statute. The Board of Pardons and Paroles, established by the Texas Constitution, decides which eligible offenders to release on parole, the conditions for parole and whether to revoke parole if conditions are not met, as well as recommendation of resolution of clemency matters to the Governor. For more information, please visit: http://www.tdcj.state.tx.us/bpp/index.htm”

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile has calls and emails into the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole, and will have a full story on KXAN News at 6 p.m.