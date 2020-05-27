How immigrants are affected by COVID-19 in Texas

Volunteer Rob Santos dishes out chilate de pollo (braised chicken in a spicy broth) in the kitchen at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Santos is among at least 30 volunteers from Brooklyn Immigrant Community Support helping to feed immigrants in need during a food emergency. Many immigrant New Yorkers, including undocumented workers affected by statewide stay-at-home orders that forced the businesses they worked for to close, are experiencing food emergencies so members of their own community and neighbors are pitching in to distribute food, groceries and provide hot meals to those who can’t leave their homes. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 has severely affected the economy and certain industries, especially in Central Texas.

Of the job losses in Travis County, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, hotel and restaurant workers make up three of the top five affected industries.

And, that directly effects immigrants who work in these sectors, too.

According to analysis of April 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics data from think-tank New American Economy, immigrants account for 22% of the hospitality workforce in the nation.

