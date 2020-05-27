How immigrants are affected by COVID-19 in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 has severely affected the economy and certain industries, especially in Central Texas.
Of the job losses in Travis County, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, hotel and restaurant workers make up three of the top five affected industries.
And, that directly effects immigrants who work in these sectors, too.
According to analysis of April 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics data from think-tank New American Economy, immigrants account for 22% of the hospitality workforce in the nation.
KXAN will delve into the immigrant population in Central Texas — and COVID-19’s impact — throughout the day.