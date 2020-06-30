Homeschooling expected to increase as parents look for creative options amid pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) – It was March 15 and Jaclyn Mann was facing a new reality.

“I lost my job because of COVID-19,” said Mann, a yoga and fitness instructor. “Over night, I became a stay-at-home mom and our transition was less than graceful. It was really hard for us and it has been.”

Mann has a 4-year-old son and is nine months pregnant. She said her family was looking for a safe option during the pandemic.

“I know how many families out in Austin are feeling stuck and like they have no options for themselves or their children, because they don’t feel safe,” said Mann.

The mom started School at Home – Austin. It’s a match-making service for families and educators.

“I’m recommending like three to five kids to keep things small and then I would match that essential learning pod with an educator that would follow that learning pod from home to home,” explained Mann. “People are volunteering to host either part or full-time in their home for their children. Other children from that small group would come for their host days and then the educator would meet them there.”

Mann said that families can request a background check for their educators and even families who are hosting.

The Texas Homeschool Coalition, which works to advance homeschooling and protect parental rights in Texas, is expecting an increase in families looking for other options this fall.

“We encourage families to pursue the educational model that best suits their family’s values and that best meets the student’s needs,” explained Stephen Howsley, Public Policy Analyst with the Texas Homeschool Coalition.

