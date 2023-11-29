PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Steven Heller, 35, waited almost a year to return to the spot of his New Year’s Day crash. Looking across the busy intersection, he recalled the fleeting moments before impact.

“Just lots of images of what happened that day,” Heller said. “Being hit by this car hurling towards me and then being thrown into the air.”

Heller had planned to start the year with a 40-mile bike ride to Hutto. He never made it past Pflugerville.

Halfway through the intersection at Gattis School Road and FM 685, Heller heard sirens nearing. He paused and swiveled his head just in time to see a sedan barreling toward him. It ran into Heller, tossing him and cracking his helmet. Heller later learned the car was stolen, fleeing police and driven by a convicted felon, which court records confirm.

“I remember feeling the car going up into the air, seeing my bike flying away from me the other direction that I was going and then just hitting the ground very hard,” said Heller. “Luckily, everything ended up being OK, which is amazing.”

Steven Heller’s bicycle helmet cracked when he was hit by a stolen car fleeing police on Jan. 1, 2023. (Courtesy: Steven Heller)

After a trip to the hospital and diagnostic imaging, Heller learned he only suffered minor injuries. Nevertheless, he was saddled with about $3,000 in out-of-pocket medical bills.

Heller was excited to discover the state has an assistance program for victims of violent crimes. He applied to Texas’ Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) program – funded in part through fees from convicted criminals – in March to help pay for his bills. His application was approved for “certain crime-related costs” in June, records show.

But help has been slow coming. A year after KXAN first uncovered dysfunction in the state’s Crime Victims’ Compensation program, a renewed investigation reveals applicants still face months-long wait times for help. In addition, millions of dollars the state expected to use to help victims was not spent last fiscal year, according to state records.

Since Heller’s crash on Jan. 1, the man who hit him has been charged with multiple felonies, jailed, gone through the judicial process, accepted a plea agreement and was sent to prison to begin a two-year sentence, according to court records.

Meanwhile, eight months after applying and six months after being approved, Heller still had not received a dime by mid-November.

“It’s pretty amazing that our judicial system is acting faster than what seems like a simple fund payout,” Heller said. “When I called my case manager, every time it went to voice mail, and every time I left a voice message, I never got a call back.”

Steven Heller rides the same red road bicycle past the intersection where a stolen vehicle crashed into him on New Year’s Day. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

‘No time frame’

Heller shared dozens of emails sent between him, a CVC worker and a City of Pflugerville advocate who helped him navigate the process. The emails underscore Heller’s confusion and exasperation after having to resubmit documents and address mistakes. In August, the Pflugerville advocate acknowledged the CVC program was struggling.

“Unfortunately, Crime Victim’s Compensation is way behind on processing claims due to staff shortage,” the advocate wrote. “I honestly cannot give you a time frame for when you can expect payment.”

KXAN contacted the Office of Attorney General’s Office numerous times over the past two weeks, including to ask specifically about Heller’s case. We never heard back.

Heller’s experience is not isolated. KXAN spoke with victim services experts who said survivors across the state have been left in a holding pattern for months just to learn if they are even eligible.

‘Absolute lifeline’

Donna Bloom is director of legal services with Denton County Friends of the Family, a sexual assault and domestic violence crisis center north of Dallas. She described the CVC program as “an absolute lifeline.” But, she said, aid is significantly delayed.

“It has been really difficult,” Bloom said. “It has slowed tremendously over the last several years, and we are contending with wait times of up to four, five, six months in order to get eligibility decisions for our clients.”

Since July 2021, it has taken at least 100 days, on average, for the CVC program to make a first payment to a victim. Since September 2022, that average exceeded 150 days nearly every month through the summer. In July, the average hit 192 days, according to records obtained by KXAN.

As a result of the slowdown, fewer payments have gone out, according to internal data.

The program had a target to award more than $76 million in fiscal year 2023 but only awarded $58.7 million – a shortfall of more than $17 million, according to a report to the Legislative Budget Board. The CVC office said staff shortages and loss of key management were the primary cause of the shortage, according to the report.

KXAN attempted to contact Attorney General Ken Paxton’s communications office multiple times for comment on this report. The office did not respond to a half dozen emails, messages left by phone and printed questions delivered to the office building’s front desk.

In the CVC program’s 2022 annual report, Paxton acknowledged COVID-19 and economic challenges affected “victim services, including training, recruiting, staffing, teleworking, and our ability to respond to mass casualty events.” Paxton said the office would work on identifying how to improve the program’s processes.

The CVC program receives most of its funds from state court fees and federal grants. The program fielded over 42,000 applications in fiscal year 2022. The most common crimes associated with claims were assault, sexual abuse, sexual assault and homicide, according to the 2022 annual report.

In late 2022, a KXAN investigation revealed high turnover and low staffing had caused extended wait times for victims and burnout among program employees. Those problems were confirmed by multiple current and former employees who KXAN did not name because the workers feared retribution or weren’t authorized to talk.

Following that investigation, State Rep. Mary Gonzalez, D-Clint, spoke with KXAN in the spring during the legislative session. She said she heard similar reports of problems within the CVC office, and she was working to raise employee pay to help retention. Later, raises for state employees were put in place.

In response to questions for a previous report in September, Paxton’s office said pay increases have helped.

“CVSD is nearly fully staffed after the OAG worked alongside the legislature to address recruiting and retention difficulties that state agencies have faced in recent years, resulting in an across-the-board pay raise for all state employees,” according to an agency spokesperson statement from September.

If improvements have been made, Heller said he’s yet to see it.

On Nov. 28, Heller told KXAN he reached out to the CVC program and was informed his payment still wasn’t processed.

“No more details,” he said.

Photojournalist Jordan Belt, Investigative Photojournalist Richard Bowes, Graphic Artist Wendy Gonzalez, Director of Investigations & Innovation Josh Hinkle and Graphic Artist Christina Staggs contributed to this report.