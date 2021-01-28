High bar: Proving racial profiling in Texas means first showing an officer ‘is racist’

Our Failure to Report investigation found the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement isn’t holding police agencies accountable for not following the state’s racial profiling law. Hundreds of departments never submitted the raw data of traffic stops and TCOLE never collected a single report showing departments analyzed their data to identify possible racial profiling. Now, we’ve found even that data and the analysis might not be enough, and proving profiling is happening is nearly impossible.
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Briana Nunn was on her way home with her children and her 13-year-old brother when she rolled past Willie’s Joint on Main Street in Buda. Nunn eventually spotted a police car behind her.
She made the first left onto Sequoyah Street, and so did the police car. The officer eventually turned his headlights to bright, Nunn said.
She continued driving toward her home, which is inside a neighborhood across the street from the Buda Police Department headquarters.
“The vehicle was driving at a very slow speed,” the officer, Connor Fleming, wrote in an email to his supervisor later that night. The posted speed limit on Sequoyah Street is 25 miles an hour, but Fleming didn’t indicate Nunn’s exact speed in his notes.
The officer claimed Nunn was “suspicious” to him because she was “slow rolling” through the neighborhood and that Nunn failed to signal a turn before she stopped at a stop sign. Nunn stopped at one more stop sign before turning into a driveway on Mandan Street.
That driveway was her home.
“Getting a little nervous, I come to my house. I park, I get my kids out and then he’s driving slow,” Nunn said. The officer drove past her home and cut the block, she said. “He comes around and then he parks and he’s just watching us.”
Cell phone video Nunn recorded that night shows a patrol unit parked at an intersection two doors down from her home. The officer turned off his headlights and never left his patrol car, she said.
It was around 10 p.m. and a dimly lit streetlight shined down into the intersection where the officer parked. The video showed Nunn’s property was not lit at all.
“I get scared, I get terrified. My kids are scared. My little brother is 13, so he completely understood what was happening,” Nunn said. “I called 911 to see what was going on and the 911 operator was completely rude. She told me ‘This is not a reason to be calling.’ And, I called multiple times because he still was not leaving.”
Fleming later told his supervisors in an email that he ran Nunn’s license plate, and it came back registered to an address in Austin. The officer told his bosses since the address was out of town, he thought Nunn was a burglary suspect and decided to park and watch her.
Nunn estimates Officer Fleming surveilled her home for at least a half-hour or longer. Fleming’s email to his bosses disputes that timeline. Fleming wrote that the entire encounter – from the time he first saw Nunn’s car until he left her home – spanned 16 minutes.