Hays County jail reports 40 inmates, 11 staff positive with COVID-19

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County jail is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among inmates that started with just one positive case in the last couple of weeks, and has now grown to 40.

Lt. Dennis Gutierrez with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office said since testing began in the jail, 115 inmates have volunteered to be tested which is about a third of the jail population. Of those, 51 tests came back negative, 40 tests came back positive and 24 test results are still pending. Of the current positive cases, 36 are still currently housed at the jail.

Hays County Jail in San Marcos, TX

Sheriff Gary Cutler told KXAN Wednesday afternoon that 11 staff members have tested positive, and are currently at home in quarantine. He said that makes up about 10% of the total number of jail employees.

Gutierrez said last week the sheriff’s office decided to test multiple inmates after one inmate tested positive, which resulted in 36 positive cases at the time.

Since then medical staff at the jail have been doing nasal swab tests of more inmates, but the results have been very slow to come back.

“The labs are so far behind on testing,” said Gutierrez.

He couldn’t say how long some of the longest wait times have been, but did say the county is using multiple testing companies.

COVID-19 jail procedures

These are the jail procedures Gutierrez says are in place to limit COVID-19 exposure in the Hays County jail:

All inmates are given masks upon arrival in the jail. If they refuse to take a mask or refuse to wear it, the staff can not make them do so. If they lose theirs, one will be replaced within a reasonable time.

Random temperature checks are done daily. If an inmate shows an elevated temperature or are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they will be offered a test.

A cleaning cart is delivered daily to the inmates so that they can clean the living quarters if they wish.

Twice a day, corrections officers enter the housing units and clean the common areas of the unit.

Once a week, all inmates are removed from their housing units and correction officers sterilize the entire unit, common areas and individual living areas.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile has requested an interview with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and is trying to speak to those who participated in a drive-by protest that happened outside the Hays County commissioner’s court meeting Tuesday.

Organizer Karen Munoz wrote on her Facebook page that the goal of the caravan was to hold elected officials accountable “who let this happen,” and urge them to release inmates and decrease the jail population. Drivers went through the parking lot with signs on their cars and honked their horns.

Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones told KXAN it is up to the courts to decide how it wants to handle the release of inmates waiting for cases to move through the system.

KXAN reported in May how Travis County stopped taking Hays County inmates due to COVID-19.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile will be updating this story with new information, and have a full report on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.