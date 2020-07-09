Hays Co law enforcement agree to more citations instead of jail with COVID-19 rise behind bars

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — All law enforcement agencies in Hays County have agreed to implement a new program that will give police officers the option of issuing a citation instead of jail time for certain offenses.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office posted the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday, and said the timing is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of positive cases KXAN has reported on behind bars in the Hays County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Gary Cutler and Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau met with the local law enforcement leaders from San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, and Texas State University police departments, and they all agreed to implement the new “Cite and Divert” program.

“The major benefit to the Cite and Divert Program is that it provides an opportunity to stay out of the criminal justice system and keep the criminal record clean,” the sheriff’s office statement said. “Rather than going to jail and having a case filed, a person will meet with a prosecutor from the Criminal District Attorney’s Office who may recommend an appropriate course of diversion.”

The program will give law enforcement officers an additional option when dealing with criminal cases. The sheriff’s office said cite and divert was discussed about a year ago with not action, but with the current COVID-19 outbreak among jail inmates and staff, it was decided by law enforcement administrators that it would be best to move forward with it now. The anticipated launch date is Sept.1.

District Attorney Wes Mau tells KXAN he does not think it will do much to lower the current jail population, but will keep suspects facing lesser charges from ever stepping foot in the facility where the virus is active.

“It will have some impact on the number of people going through the booking procedures, but most of the individuals who would be charged with offenses that will be eligible for city and release, or this new diversion program, would be people who I would expect to be released within 24 hours of arrest anyways,” said Mau. “So these are not the folks that are taking up space in the jail more than overnight.”

Mau said he and district judges have been taking action, and continue to take action to issue low or personal recognizance bonds for inmates facing lesser charges in an effort to keep the jail population as low as possible. He said the majority of inmates in the Hays County jail right now are those charged with felony crimes of a violent or sexual nature.

Current jail COVID-19 cases

An additional 20 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week. As of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said out of 196 COVID-19 tests given to inmates, 60 have now come back positive, with 44 cases still active. Lab results are still pending for 68 tests.

Out of the 119 corrections staff tested, 16 of them have tested positive with 9 tests still pending.

What types of cases can be diverted?

Low-level misdemeanor cases will be eligible for diversion. Some of these misdemeanor offenses that would be part of this program include: marijuana possession, misdemeanor theft, driving with an invalid license, and criminal mischief. This list is not inclusive and other misdemeanors could fall under this program, according to the sheriff’s office.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is gathering more information and interviews with those behind the program, and will have a full story on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.