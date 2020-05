A paper envelope written with the words “Rent Money $ ” is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. It’s the first of the month, and rent is due for millions of Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Most states and local governments have stopped evictions to give time for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks to arrive. But there is still plenty of worry that even if April’s payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again. Nearly 3.3 million people in the U.S. filed unemployment claims for the week of March 16, as the shutdown from the virus started. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN continues to address your concerns as it relates to unemployment and the Texas Workforce Commission.

On Monday, KXAN will try to answer questions about requesting unemployment payments.

As of Friday, more than 2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $5.7 billion has been paid out in benefits.