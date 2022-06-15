AUSTIN (KXAN) — A team member found a handgun inside a diaper bag near toddlers playing on the floor at a Texas School for the Deaf family retreat, school officials said. The discovery did not trigger a lockdown.

KXAN was alerted to the incident — which occurred less than two weeks after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde — by several concerned participants who wished to remain anonymous.

Over that weekend, families of deaf or hard-of-hearing children from across the state gathered in Austin for the Family Weekend Retreat.

“Those involved in running the weekend event were notified but a high ranking executive team leader overruled the entire staff and prevented proper lockdown procedures from taking place,” one participant said in an email, adding “failure to follow proper protocol put all of the families, children and staff members at risk, had the situation gone badly.”

After waiting a week to respond to a list of detailed questions provided by KXAN — including whether the gun was loaded — TSD spokesperson Gabriel Cardenas refused to comment. Instead, he forwarded us a letter dated June 9 — four days after the incident — sent to parents the day after KXAN first reached out seeking comment. The letter was signed by TSD Chief Financial Officer Justin Wedel.

TSD sent KXAN the letter on June 15.

‘No threat’

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, a team member discovered the gun in a diaper bag near toddlers, Wedel wrote in the letter. That person “immediately messaged for assistance.”

The school did not say who was called to assist but at least two participants told KXAN that neither security nor police were called.

“To minimize the risk to others, the diaper bag was immediately removed from the area since there were toddlers playing on the floor nearby,” Wedel wrote. “PLEASE NOTE that at no time was the gun removed from the bag. As such, a school wide lockdown was not activated.”

The owner of the diaper bag was identified and told to leave, Wedel wrote to parents.

It is unclear why the presence of a gun did not warrant a lockdown. KXAN requested a copy of the TSD lockdown policy to see if the discovery of a gun should have prompted that. The school says that information is confidential and is challenging the release of records with the Texas Attorney General’s office.

“We would like to reinforce there was no threat to the TSD campus and our facilities are secure,” Wedel wrote to parents.

Security changes

In response to the incident, the school said it “takes these situations seriously” and held several meetings with key staff members. As a result, additional safety measures are being “considered to further minimize the chance of a recurrence” including more staff training and physical security enhancements for the campus.

At least two attendees told KXAN a staff member drove around with the gun while attempting to locate and return the firearm to its owner, who was allowed to leave without an escort.

“There are many employees and staff who are now very concerned about their safety as well as children on the campus,” an anonymous employee told KXAN.

Guns are prohibited from campus, according to the school’s code of conduct handbook.

In 2015, a man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to “shoot up” the Austin-based school for deaf students.

KXAN reached out to Austin police for comment. We will update this report when we hear back.