Gov. Abbott orders coronavirus testing at all state hospitals and supported living centers

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Health and Human Services Commission to conduct coronavirus testing on all 22,700 patients and employees in the state’s mental hospitals and state supported living centers, according to an order issued Thursday.

There are 13 state supported living centers (SSLCs) in Texas providing round-the-clock care for people with intellectual and development disabilities that are also medically fragile or have behavioral issues, according to HHSC.

Texas’ 10 state hospitals provide inpatient psychiatric services for children and adults.

Abbott’s directive for comprehensive coronavirus testing comes after 161 patients or residents in seven of the state facilities tested positive for the virus – 107 of those people have recovered. Fewer than 10 of them died, according to HHSC. There are 4,700 residents and patients in state hospitals and SSLCs, with 18,000 employees, according to state data.

“By expanding widespread COVID-19 testing to our state hospitals and state supported living centers, we are better equipped to identify and mitigate these potential hot spots and protect our most vulnerable populations,” Abbott said in a prepared statement.

Coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has infected nearly 52,000 people in Texas and killed 1,434, as of Thursday. Abbott has focused on expanding testing for specific hard-hit populations. On May 11, he ordered testing on all nursing home residents and employees.