Georgetown nursing home has confirmed COVID-19 cases

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Two staff members and one resident at The Wesleyan Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Georgetown have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on the company’s website.

The first case at the facility was confirmed April 28. Following that case, the facility ordered supplies to test all staff and residents, and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force visited and led the testing. Subsequent tests confirmed one more staffer and resident with the virus, according to the Wesleyan’s regularly updated blog.

The nursing and rehabilitation facility, located at 4011 Williams Drive, was acquired by The Wesleyan in December 2019. The positive staff members are in quarantine, and the resident is in isolation.

The Wesleyan said it has followed directives and recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are grateful and relieved to receive these remaining results,” Chief Operating Officer Bethany Sisneroz said in a statement. “We take infection control very seriously. Test results are critical pieces of information that help us determine where additional isolation protocols are needed.”

The Wesleyan Nursing and Rehabilitation is the 16th Central Texas nursing or assisted living facility where KXAN has confirmed at least one case of the virus among staff or residents. COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread rapidly through Texas nursing homes.

According to the Health and Human Services Commission, 390 COVID-19 deaths in the state are associated with nursing homes. Overall, Texas has seen nearly 40,000 cases of the virus and 1,097 deaths.

You can see the latest infection data for nursing and assisted living facilities, updated May 8, below.

Texas Nursing Homes

274 with at least one case

22.4% of all sites statewide

390 deaths statewide

Texas Assisted Living Facilities