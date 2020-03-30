Frustrated patients anxiously waiting 7+ days for COVID-19 test results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just getting tested for COVID-19 has a major impact on patients’ lives, careers and those they live with — even before they receive a positive or negative result.

It requires a 14-day self-quarantine, and staying home from work, not to mention contacting everyone they had contact with to inform them about the situation so they can take the needed steps to take precautions.

KXAN has heard from multiple frustrated patients who said they’ve have had to wait a week or longer for test results.

Katie Pengra is a wife and has a 19-month-old son.

About a month ago she said her son got the worst upper respiratory infection of his life, and then her husband got it. Then it was Katie’s turn. She was coughing, wheezing and had a hard time breathing. Katie said she and her family have no history of asthma.

She said her doctor at the Austin Regional Clinic on Far West Boulevard decided to test her for COVID-19. Katie said she was told the results would take three to six days.

“I got tested on March 19,” said Katie. “Today is day 11 and I still don’t have results.”

(KXAN/Erin Cargile)

It’s actually been 28 days since her first symptoms, which are all gone. Kate said she’s feeling back to normal at this point, but still cannot return to work without the test results and neither can her parents who also self-quarantined because of their contact with she and her family.

“I can’t go to work, my parents can’t go to work and at this point I’m feeling much better. So we’re all just sitting around twiddling our thumbs like, ‘Well, did we all have it?’ We just want answers.”

Katie said she called the clinic back today and demanded a doctor’s letter to release her back to work. She said they told her there was a mix-up causing the delay, and so they went ahead and gave her the release.

Kay Lopez, who will turn 72 years-old tomorrow, told KXAN she went to the same ARC location on Far West Boulevard and was tested on March 13 for COVID-19. Lopez said it took nine days to get her results back.

Meanwhile, Lopez said she was feeling really tired, having chest pains, was diagnosed with walking pneumonia, and has Type II diabetes. She was also concerned because she smoked for 50 years.

She is retired, lives alone and said she had no choice but to go to Walmart and H-E-B to buy groceries and pick up her medications.

“I put my mask on, and stayed as far back from people,” said Lopez. “When people looked at me funny, I said, ‘I have walking pneumonia.’ I didn’t know what else to say.”

She was extremely relieved when the results finally came back negative. Lopez said she asked the nurse what was taking so long. She was told the specimen was sent to one of the Carolinas.

Lopez got very emotional while explaining what it was like to wait nine days for the results.

“It’s depressing, it’s nerve-racking, it’s scary,” said Lopez holding back tears. “That’s why I reached out. You know, people should know what’s going on out here.”

She said it’s tough to hear about other people on the news getting results back much faster.

A media contact with Baylor Scott and White Health told KXAN the majority of patients who are using their drive-thru testing sites are getting results back in 24 hours. But one patient told KXAN she went to their Round Rock location and her results took one week. She said she had to continue calling, kept getting transferred to various departments, until someone finally called her back with answers.

Baylor Scott and White Health told KXAN they are looking into her situation.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is waiting to hear back from the Austin Regional Clinic, and will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.