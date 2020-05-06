Fredericksburg ISD school board was meeting in person, until trustee tested positive for COVID-19

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Some school boards across the state have moved to virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a viewer tip, KXAN has learned the Fredericksburg Independent School Board continued to hold in-person meetings up until a board member tested positive for the virus.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Brasher confirmed to KXAN the school board met six times in March and April, with the last in-person meeting happening on April 27. He said all board members were comfortable meeting in person while practicing social distancing, and said fewer than 10 people were in the room. The public was not allowed to show up, but was able to watch virtually.

The in-person meetings came to a halt on April 30, when Dr. Brasher said he learned about one of his board members testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite the board members meeting together in a room three days prior, Dr. Brasher said he and a district secretary were the only two people exposed to the board member who tested positive. He said he has been self-quarantining in his office at the administration building, and that the Regional Medical Director for Public Health Region 8 told him it would be okay to do so.

When KXAN asked if anyone else is currently working in the administration building where Dr. Brasher is self-quarantining, he said he is isolated but there are people on the other end of the building. When KXAN called the administration building to speak with Dr. Brasher Tuesday morning, a secretary answered the phone.

Dr. Brasher said he decided to get tested for COVID-19 for “peace of mind for he and his family.” He said the test came back negative, and that he is feeling fine.

He said the board has not met in person since learning of the board member who tested positive, and will continue to meet virtually.

Gillespie County has reported four cases of COVID-19.

Gillespie County commissioners have continued meeting in person during the pandemic. In neighboring Mason County, KXAN reported on an in-person city council meeting that resulted in a spike in COVID-19 cases.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is in the process of reaching out to all FISD board members, the Gillespie County judge and the medical director who Dr. Brasher said he turned to for guidance. She will have a full report on KXAN News at 6 p.m.