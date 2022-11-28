AUSTIN (KXAN) – Eugene ‘Gene’ Martinez, a former USA Gymnastics member and coach based in Pflugerville, was indicted by a grand jury on charges he sexually assaulted two different women.

Martinez, who coached at Platinum Gymnastics Academy in Pflugerville, went before a grand jury in late September, records show.

Investigators said Martinez, 41, sexually assaulted a woman in October 2020 and a different woman in April 2016, according to indictments.

Martinez’s attorney Brad Vinson said in a statement to KXAN “our client is innocent of these charges. We look forward to our day in court and defending him against these allegations.”

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Martinez in May 2021 on sexual assault charges. USA Gymnastics ordered the coach to have no-unsupervised contact with participants four months later – on Oct. 1, 2021.

Martinez was arrested again on Oct. 4, 2021. Four days later, the U.S. Center for SafeSport — a separate agency from USA Gymnastics tasked with investigating and ruling on accusations of misconduct — temporarily suspended Martinez.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport made him permanently ineligible to participate in any USA Gymnastics sporting events on Nov. 2, 2021.

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Center for SafeSport would not disclose when they first learned of Martinez’s arrest or the allegations against him. The U.S. Center for SafeSport said it does not comment on matters to protect the integrity of the investigative process.