First round of Texas nursing home vaccinations complete

A Walgreens Pharmacist prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A federal program to immunize residents of senior facilities has completed its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at Texas nursing homes, according to records from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies, which administered the bulk of the shots.

KXAN reported Thursday the first round of vaccines at assisted living facilities was ongoing. Texas has more assisted living facilities — 2,029 — than nursing facilities — 1,222, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Walgreens and CVS are administering most vaccines to nursing homes and assisted living facilities through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program. The pharmacies are doing two rounds of on-site “clinics” for residents and staff at no cost to the facilities, according to the CDC.

Both pharmacy chains said the completed first round may not include some facilities that rescheduled their initial clinic or that were recently added to the program.

The effort to quickly immunize nursing home residents has been a focus at the federal level since the pandemic began. Medically fragile nursing home residents are more vulnerable to the virus. Texas has had more than 36,000 COVID-19 deaths, and 8,184 of them have been nursing home residents, according to HHSC and state records.

99.8% of Texas nursing homes have had a case of COVID-19, according to HHSC.

CVS reports it has essentially completed its first round of assisted living facility clinics. Walgreens’ latest data from Jan. 27 says it has done 84% of its first round of assisted living facility shots.

The inoculation program started one month ago, on Dec. 28, and it may already be influencing the number of active cases. According to HHSC data, Texas is seeing its longest downturn in active cases at nursing homes since cases began ballooning in mid-October. For two weeks, the number of active cases has decreased.

Here’s the most recent breakdown of CVS and Walgreens distribution so far in Texas:

Walgreens progress as of 01/27/2021

Nursing Homes 482 assigned nursing facilities First round of vaccination clinics completed 54,735 doses administered total 177 clinics scheduled in the next week

Assisted Living Facilities 926 assigned facilities 881 completed clinics 84% complete with first round of clinics 31,054 vaccines administered total 339 more clinics scheduled in the next week



CVS progress as of 01/28/2021

Nursing Homes 581 assigned facilities First round of vaccination clinics completed 43% of second round complete 71,407 doses administered total

Assisted Living Facilities 1,431 assigned facilities 1,428 completed clinics with three scheduled within next week 80,247 vaccines administered total



The Texas Department of State Health Services provided the following statistics on vaccine distribution Friday: