First coronavirus case in San Saba County confirmed in nursing home

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) – A case of coronavirus has been confirmed at San Saba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. An employee at the facility tested positive, and it is the first confirmed case in San Saba County, according to the city.

The City of San Saba posted a notice of the positive case Saturday on Facebook. All nursing home residents and employees will be tested for the virus, according to the city.

San Saba City Manager Stan Weik told KXAN the state would be conducting an investigation, using contact tracing, to determine how the infected employee contracted the virus.

“All patients that individual had contact with have been moved to a specific wing of the nursing home,” Weik said. “All patients at the nursing home are being tested for fever every four hours.”

KXAN contacted San Saba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center’s parent company, Daybreak Venture, for comment, but has not gotten a response. The facility has 72 beds, and it is located at 2400 West Brown Street, according to HHSC records.

San Saba County Judge Byron Theodosis said he is confident the nursing home will do everything it can to contain the disease. It was just a matter of time before the county, which has roughly 6,000 people, would catch a case of the virus, he said.

“You hold your breath, knowing it is coming sooner or later. We hate that it came in our most vulnerable establishment,” Theodosis said.

Coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, is most dangerous for elderly people and those with existing health conditions. According to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, a quarter of the state’s 1,220 nursing homes have reported at least one case, and 490 nursing home deaths are attributed to the virus as of Monday.

In response to the surge of cases in senior facilities, Gov. Greg Abbott on May 11 ordered all nursing home staff and residents to be tested for the virus.