Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 6, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A federal judge overseeing the criminal case of real estate investor Nate Paul – who faces eight felony counts related to multi-million-dollar loans he sought for his companies – has modified Paul’s bond conditions to allow him to continue litigating civil cases that predate his June arrest, according to an order signed Thursday.

One of Paul’s original bond conditions barred him from asserting or threatening legal claims against any person who could be a witness or victim in the criminal case if the claim were related to the “person’s action or inaction in connection with the investigation or prosecution.” That bond condition had unintended consequences, according to a motion filed by Paul’s attorneys.

In one pending civil case, a party that previously sued Paul over a loan guarantee sent a “threatening correspondence” demanding Paul dismiss or stay his counterclaim in the case, or else the party would report Paul to federal court for violating his bond, according to the motion.

Paul’s attorneys said the government agreed that the bond condition was not intended to apply to existing suits or business claims, but “only to a narrow class of claims based on cooperating with law enforcement,” Paul’s motion for modification of bond conditions states.

Paul was arrested in early June on eight felony counts related to statements and reports he made to credit unions and mortgage lenders in efforts to borrow over $172 million for his real estate companies, according to the indictment. Paul has close ties to suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and is linked to several allegations that led to Paxton’s impeachment.

Paul pleaded not guilty to all federal counts, and a trial has been scheduled for Aug. 14, according to court records.

Paul has numerous businesses operating under a company called World Class Holdings. He and several of his companies – which include the name World Class, or WC – have been sued in recent years. Many cases remain pending in local courts, according to Travis County District Clerk records.

“Already, the condition is having consequences that were unforeseen to defense counsel and, we believe, not intended by the government,” Paul’s attorney wrote in their unopposed motion. “We have to expect that opponents in other litigation will try to exploit the bond condition as well, in ways that prejudice or deprive Mr. Paul’s constitutional and other rights to litigate civil claims. We wish to avoid having to respond to such unrighteous claims.”

Federal District Court Judge Dustin Howell signed an order to modify the bond Thursday. The new conditions indicate Paul cannot initiate or threaten new legal proceedings against witnesses or victims, or assert new legal causes of action, “without leave of this court,” according to Howell’s order.

Paul also cannot, “without leave of [the] court” submit or threaten a criminal complaint against a victim or witness if the complaint is based on the person’s cooperation with the investigation or prosecution, according to Howell’s order.

The new bond conditions also include a clause requiring Paul to report any contacts with law enforcement to the court, including arrests, questioning or traffic stops.

Ties to Paxton

Paul’s business dealings and federal criminal case have become a public spectacle due to his close ties to Paxton. Several of the articles of impeachment against Paxton, which allege “disregard of official duty” and “constitutional bribery,” are directly connected with assistance he provided to Paul.

Paxton allegedly received home renovations from Paul, and Paul employed a woman Paxton is accused of having an extramarital affair with. Paxton is also accused of using his office to assist Paul in a civil lawsuit against a charitable foundation, avoid property foreclosures and obtain information that was not publicly available, according to the articles of impeachment.

None of the issues in Paxton’s articles of impeachment relate to the criminal case against Paul.

The federal indictment against Paul includes six counts of providing false statements and reports to mortgage lending businesses, and two counts of false statements and reports to insured state-chartered credit unions. There were six separate loans noted in the indictment ranging from $2.73 million to $64 million.

The prosecution is seeking a judgment of $172 million, which is the combined value of the loans noted in the indictment. Each count against Paul could carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million, if convicted.