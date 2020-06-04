Federal data identifying Texas nursing homes with COVID-19 cases to be released today

FILE – In this April 30, 2020 file photo Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Federal authorities aren’t setting any hard dates for when nursing homes can allow family members to visit again. “We’re urging governors to proceed with extreme caution because these are the most vulnerable citizens. We know that nursing homes have struggled,” said Seema Verma, head of CMS, in a phone interview, Monday, May 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said it plans to release comprehensive, facility-identifying data on nursing home with COVID-19 cases and inspections done since early March, according to a Thursday news release.

CMS has been gathering COVID-19 case information for weeks from facilities throughout the country. Many states already provide facility-level data of COVID-19 case numbers and deaths in nursing homes, but Texas does not. CMS said it would be posting the data online later this afternoon.

The federal data will provide the first comprehensive information with specific locations and cases. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has refused to release information identifying cases in specific nursing homes, saying it is prohibited from releasing the information due to health privacy laws.

