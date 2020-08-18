Family of suspect in Cedar Park police shooting sought mental health help in 2019

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) – Nearly a year before Joseph Desean Taylor allegedly shot three police officers and held his family hostage in their Cedar Park home, Taylor’s mother sought mental health help after a domestic disturbance at their house, according to Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick and court records.

In that September 2019 incident, police said Taylor’s mother arrived at the police station and said her son Joseph Taylor, 25 years old at the time, had strangled a young sibling.

“Mr. Taylor’s mother had gone to the police really seeking help, mental health treatment, for her son, but what she described was a criminal offense,” Dick said in an interview with KXAN.

According to records from 2019, she said Taylor had been diagnosed with manic-depressive disorder, anxiety and had been acting verbally aggressive and abusive toward family members since he had come to the home four weeks earlier, according to an arrest affidavit.

Joseph Desean Taylor mug shot from September 2019 (Cedar Park Police Department Photo)

Taylor was charged with one count of felony assault on a family member. Two days after Taylor’s arrest, an emergency protective order was filed in Williamson County prohibiting him from stalking or harassing the family, possessing a firearm, communicating directly with the family or going within 200 yards of the family’s home or the victim’s workplace, according to the order.

“Criminal proceedings began, and that was not what his mother had intended, and so she had signed an affidavit of non-prosecution wanting charges to be dropped,” Dick said. “She actually went a step further and actually refused to cooperate in the prosecution.”

Court records show the prosecutor on the case dropped the charges, noting the evidence in the case was “insufficient to sustain a conviction.”

“They wanted to get mental health treatment. They weren’t looking to put him in prison,” Dick explained.

He noted this type of outcome can be common in family violence cases, especially when someone’s loved one is in crisis.

Dick said, “their number one priority and their number one goal is to get mental health assistance.”

