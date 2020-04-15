Families frustrated by lack of testing for vulnerable nursing home residents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a call no daughter wants to receive: the nursing home where Cissy Sander’s mother lives has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“This is no longer just a story on the news,” she told KXAN. “This is personal. The virus is now a part of my life because my mother could possibly contract it at any point in time, since she’s been exposed.”

But last week, when Sanders hung up the phone, she said she was left with more questions than answers. Sanders’ mother lives at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, one of 10 Austin-area nursing homes to confirm to KXAN at least one case of COVID-19 among its residents and staff.

Since learning of COVID-19 at the facility, Sanders has been trying to get her mom tested for the virus, but said she was informed that the facility is only testing residents or staff showing symptoms.

Sanders has scrambled to contact state and local leaders in an attempt to get everyone at Riverside tested, but the roadblocks she has hit highlight shortfalls in testing for the virus beyond her mother’s nursing home.

“Why would you wait until the residents or staff show symptoms?” Sanders said. “They would simply say to me, ‘We are following CDC guidelines.’”

Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is operated by Regency Integrated Health Systems, a nursing home company with 58 locations throughout the state. Brooke Ladner, a Regency senior vice president, said the health and safety of residents is the facility’s highest priority.

“Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is following testing protocols for the COVID-19 virus in consultation with physician advisors, local health agencies and in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Ladner said in a prepared statement sent Wednesday. “Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is in compliance with state and federal guidelines.”

Death toll rising

As Sanders pushes for residents at her mother’s nursing home to get tested, the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes statewide is ballooning. As of Wednesday, the state has reported 128 deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. That count has more than doubled, up from 47 deaths reported just last week.

KXAN asked the state how many nursing home residents have been tested for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Commission said the agency is not tracking those numbers.

“The virus is in the building. It’s spreading, and no public health official is taking the measures to get all the residents and all the staff tested, when they know they’ve been exposed.” Cissy Sanders, daughter of an Austin-area nursing home resident

According to HHSC, 211 of the state’s 1,220 licensed nursing facilities have reported at least one case of COVID-19. That’s more than 17% of all nursing facilities.

Additionally, 59 of the state’s 2,004 assisted living facilities have reported at least one confirmed case.

Despite multiple requests by KXAN, the state will still not release a list of facilities that have had residents or staff test positive, or the total number of cases in these facilities.

Sanders said she’s “tired” of hearing facility administrators and officials tell her they are following “guidelines,” so she started calling local health authorities and state lawmakers to demand answers.

“The guidelines might have been working a month ago, when many of these nursing homes went into lock down, but the guidelines are clearly not working now for nursing homes,” she said. “If the CDC guidelines for nursing homes were currently working, then the virus wouldn’t be in these locked down facilities.”

She said after days of requesting a test for her mom, the facility obliged. However, she’s still concerned about how the virus is spreading among residents and about staff who could be asymptomatic, bringing the virus through the doors.

“My mom may test negative today, but three days from now she could test positive,” Sanders said.

In a town hall last week hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition, Interim Austin-Travis County health authority Dr. Mark Escott said their goal was to “get to the point where anybody that has symptoms concerning for COVID-19 can get tested, and can get tested for free.”

Sanders said after hearing that, she was confused was the city wasn’t putting more of a priority on testing high-risk elderly populations in homes.

“I know there’s a lack of testing. I read about it every day in the news,” Sanders said. “But that’s not my fault. It’s certainly not my mom’s fault. So, why should my mom have to pay a price — her life –because someone didn’t do their job and get the adequate testing out to the public in a widespread fashion, so we can be testing in our nursing homes on a regular basis?”

A Tuesday report in The Los Angeles Times examined the lack of COVID-19 testing nationwide, saying the country “isn’t close” to having enough enough testing. The report notes labs across the country have struggled to maintain adequate testing supplies, staff enough trained personnel and coordinate resources.

Travis County has had 900 confirmed cases of the virus and 14 deaths. Nationwide, there have been over 600,000 cases and 27,000 deaths, according to the city’s tracking website.

KXAN asked state officials and Austin Public Health whether widespread testing had been considered in long term care facilities housing at-risk Texans.

APH could not answer our questions regarding testing guidance for homes in our area, but told KXAN, “Austin Public Health began taking proactive measures to avoid spread in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, on March 11 through a Health Authority Control Order. The Order mandated several specified actions including temperature-checking all employees, patients, visitors and volunteers prior to entry to facilities. Additionally, the Nursing Homes/LTCF Task Force visits nursing homes to help develop plans to prevent spread.”

A spokesperson for HHSC said, “We are directing nursing facilities to follow the guidance of their local health department/local health authority and the Department of State Health Services on testing.”

As far as other measures HHSC is enforcing in homes, the agency has told KXAN in the past, “In addition to going on-site to investigate complaints and facility-reported incidents, our teams are conducting infection-control focused inspections for providers that have been cited in the area of infection control in the previous three years. Long-term care facilities are required to notify HHS and their local health authorities of any presumptive or confirmed case of COVID-19 for a resident or staff. When a nursing facility notifies us of a serious incident as required, such as a positive COVID 19 test for a resident or staff member, we actively investigate to assess the facility’s compliance with all relevant health and safety rules.”

Sanders said she’s concerned the number of reported cases will just continue to rise, without widespread testing.

“The virus is in the building. It’s spreading, and no public health official is taking the measures to get all the residents and all the staff tested, when they know they’ve been exposed,” Sanders said. “That’s not just being irresponsible, that is being negligent. And when people are negligent and careless with human life, those individuals must be held accountable.”

She went on, “I’m not going to watch my mother die because of elected officials’ incompetence.”